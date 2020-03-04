Harvey Trapp

Harvey Trapp

Harvey Trapp, 72, Bismarck, passed away Feb. 29, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck, surrounded by his family. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at GracePoint Church, Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. The dress code will be Harvey's style, cowboy or casual.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

Service information

Mar 7
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:00PM
GracePoint Church
205 43rd Ave NE
Bismarck, ND 58503
