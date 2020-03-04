Harvey Trapp, 72, Bismarck, passed away Feb. 29, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck, surrounded by his family. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at GracePoint Church, Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. The dress code will be Harvey's style, cowboy or casual.