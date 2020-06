Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Harriet Heaton, 93, Bismarck, passed away on June 26, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Family will greet visitors an hour prior to the service. Further arrangements are pending with Parkway Funeral Service.