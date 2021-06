Gordon Walter Knutson, 73, McKenzie, passed away June 9, 2021 after a short illness. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 16 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

To view Gordon's obituary and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.