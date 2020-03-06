Gladys Wick

Gladys E. Wick, 105, Bismarck, formerly of Robinson, died March 4, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at First Lutheran Church, 800 N 7th St, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck.

Burial will be held 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery, Robinson.

Further arrangements pending with Eastgate Funeral Service.

