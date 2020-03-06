Gladys E. Wick, 105, Bismarck, formerly of Robinson, died March 4, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at First Lutheran Church, 800 N 7th St, Bismarck.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck.
Burial will be held 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery, Robinson.
Further arrangements pending with Eastgate Funeral Service.
To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Wick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.