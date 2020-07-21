Fred Hartleib, 85, Mandan, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Sanford Health Center, Bismarck. A Celebration of Fred's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Bismarck. The Services are limited to the public but will be livestreamed through the churches FaceBook page at www.facebook.com//sotvbis.