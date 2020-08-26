Frank Tschida

Frank M. Tschida, 84, of Mandan, passed away Aug. 24, 2020, at Miller Pointe, Mandan. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with Deacon Randy Frohlich as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Martin's Cemetery, Huff, immediately following the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Thursday. Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, sign the guestbook and share memories with his family.