Frank Ereth Jr., 66, Mandan, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Mandan Baptist Church. Family will be greeting friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mandan Baptist Church.
