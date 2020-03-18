You have free articles remaining.
Francis J. Nolz, 89, Linton, died March 12, 2020 at a Mandan care center. A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service for visitation and rosary. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hague.
Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek, entrusted with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Francis Nolz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.