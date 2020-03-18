Francis Nolz

Francis J. Nolz, 89, Linton, died March 12, 2020 at a Mandan care center. A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service for visitation and rosary. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hague.

Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek, entrusted with arrangements.

