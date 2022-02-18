 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Francine Babicki

Francine Danette Babicki (Feather Earring), 53, Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Fort Yates, entered into the Spirit World, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after a long battle with COVID.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21 at St. Peters Catholic Church, Fort Yates with interment to follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place.

Services are entrusted with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.

