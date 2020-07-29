Faith Skogstad

Faith Ann Skogstad, 56, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on July 27, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. CST Friday, July 31, at Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St., Bismarck. The visitation will begin at 1 p.m.
You may visit www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to leave the family condolences.
