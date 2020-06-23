Everald Davis

Everald (Tewy) Davis, 81, Medina, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, in a Bismarck hospital.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the English Lutheran Church in Medina. A private family burial will take place following the service. Due to COVID-19, it is asked that all who attend the service follow proper social distancing practices.
