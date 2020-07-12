Eugenia McNulty

Eugenia "Jean" McNulty, 97, Bismarck, passed away on July 10, 2020. A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Spirit of Life, Mandan. The service livestream will be available on Spirit of Life's Facebook page. Further arrangements are pending with Eastgate Funeral Service.
