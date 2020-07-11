Eugenia McNulty

Eugenia McNulty

{{featured_button_text}}

Eugenia “Gene” McNulty, 97, Bismarck, passed away July 10, 2020. A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Spirt of Life, Mandan. The service livestream will be available on Spirit of Life's Facebook page.

Further arrangements are pending with Eastgate Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Eugenia McNulty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News