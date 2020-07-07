Eugene Aman

Eugene Aman

{{featured_button_text}}

Eugene Aman, 89, Wishek, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at the Prairie Bible Camp Tabernacle, Lehr. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek. Burial will be in the Lehr Cemetery.

Share memories and sign online guest book at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Aman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News