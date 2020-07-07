Eugene Aman

Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at the Prairie Bible Camp Tabernacle, Lehr. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek. Burial will be in the Lehr Cemetery.