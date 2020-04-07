Esther Schneider, 95, Hebron, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Marian Manor Health Care, Glen Ullin. There will be a private family graveside service for Esther at the First Baptist Cemetery, Hebron, with Rev. David Ling officiating. Interment will take place at First Baptist Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.
