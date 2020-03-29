Estelle Tachenko

You have free articles remaining.
Estelle Frances Tachenko, 96, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Missouri Slope Nursing Home in Bismarck. Family Graveside Services were held at the Grassy Butte Seventh Day Adventist Cemetery. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.
