Estella Mehlhoff

Estella Mehlhoff

{{featured_button_text}}

Estella Mehlhoff, 80, Washburn, formerly of Garrison, died on March 7, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)

To send flowers to the family of Estella Mehlhoff, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Estella's Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
10:00AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
623 5th St NE
Garrison, ND 58540
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Estella's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News