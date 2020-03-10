You have free articles remaining.
Estella Mehlhoff, 80, Washburn, formerly of Garrison, died on March 7, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)
Service information
Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
10:00AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
623 5th St NE
Garrison, ND 58540
