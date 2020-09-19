 Skip to main content
Erna Martin

Erna Martin

Erna Martin, 94, Tappen, died Sept. 16, 2020, at the Prince of Peace Care Center, Ellendale.

Visitation - 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Haut Funeral Home, Jamestown

Prayer Service - 7 p.m. Sunday, Haut Funeral Home, Jamestown

Funeral Service – 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, in Faith Evangelical Church, Crystal Springs

Burial - Fischer Cemetery, Tappen

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Faith Evangelical Church.

(Haut Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Jamestown)

