Erna Martin, 94, Tappen, died Sept. 16, 2020, at the Prince of Peace Care Center, Ellendale.
Visitation - 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Haut Funeral Home, Jamestown
Prayer Service - 7 p.m. Sunday, Haut Funeral Home, Jamestown
Funeral Service – 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, in Faith Evangelical Church, Crystal Springs
Burial - Fischer Cemetery, Tappen
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Faith Evangelical Church.
(Haut Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Jamestown)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.