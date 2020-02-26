Emil Kalvoda, 90, Mandan, passed away Feb. 23, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary/parish vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Further arrangements are pending.
