Emil Kalvoda, 90, Mandan, passed away Feb. 23, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary/parish vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Further arrangements are pending.

To send flowers to the family of Emil Kalvoda, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Weigel Funeral Home

309 4th Ave NW

Mandan, ND 58554 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Emil's Visitation begins. Weigel Funeral Home

309 4th Ave NW

Mandan, ND 58554 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Emil's Rosary/Parish Vigil begins. Christ the King Catholic Church

505 10th Ave NW

Mandan, ND 58554 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Emil's Mass of Christian Burial begins. North Dakota Veterans Cemetery

1825 46th St

Mandan, ND 58554 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Emil's Burial Service begins.