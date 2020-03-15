Elmer Horning

Elmer Horning

{{featured_button_text}}

Elmer Horning, 90, Bismarck, passed away on March 12, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Further arrangements are pending with Eastgate Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Elmer Horning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News