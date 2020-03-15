Elmer Horning, 90, Bismarck, passed away on March 12, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.
Further arrangements are pending with Eastgate Funeral Service.
