Elijah Skeen

Elijah Henry James Skeen, four-month-old son of Sarah (Wolfer) and DJ Skeen, died unexpectedly Aug. 19, 2020 while on vacation with his family in Minnesota. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck.