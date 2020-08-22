 Skip to main content
Elijah Skeen

Elijah Skeen

Elijah Skeen

Elijah Henry James Skeen, four-month-old son of Sarah (Wolfer) and DJ Skeen, died unexpectedly Aug. 19, 2020 while on vacation with his family in Minnesota. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. To read the full obituary, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.

