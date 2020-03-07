Eleanor Harsch

Eleanor Harsch

{{featured_button_text}}

Eleanor Harsch, 96, Bismarck, formerly of Mott, died March 5, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck.

A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior.

Burial will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Further arrangements pending with Parkway Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Eleanor Harsch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News