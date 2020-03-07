Eleanor Harsch, 96, Bismarck, formerly of Mott, died March 5, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck.
A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
Burial will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Further arrangements pending with Parkway Funeral Service.
