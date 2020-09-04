 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elaine Kunz

Elaine Kunz

{{featured_button_text}}

Elaine Kunz, 94, New Salem, passed away Sept. 2, 2020, at Elm Crest Manor, New Salem.

Further arrangements are pending with Bismarck Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News