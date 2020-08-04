You have permission to edit this article.
Edwin Volesky

Edwin Volesky

Funeral Mass for Edwin Volesky, 88, of Dickinson, will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Keith Streifel celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation for Edwin will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Stevenson Funeral Home with a rosary and vigil service being held at 6 p.m.

Rosary, Funeral Mass and graveside services will be livestreamed at Stevenson Funeral Home Facebook page.

For those attending, please follow the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines recommended by the Department of Health.

Edwin passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home with his family at his side.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com. Stevenson Funeral Home – Dickinson.

Service information

Aug 4
Visitation
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
2:00PM-8:00PM
Stevenson Funeral Home - Dickinson
2067 1st West
Dickinson, ND 58601
Aug 5
Service
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
11:00AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
240 East Broadway
Dickinson, ND 58601
