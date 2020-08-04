× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral Mass for Edwin Volesky, 88, of Dickinson, will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Keith Streifel celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation for Edwin will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Stevenson Funeral Home with a rosary and vigil service being held at 6 p.m.

Rosary, Funeral Mass and graveside services will be livestreamed at Stevenson Funeral Home Facebook page.

For those attending, please follow the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines recommended by the Department of Health.

Edwin passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home with his family at his side.

