Edwin Raile

Edwin "Eddie" "Ed" Raile, of Mandan, formerly of Wishek, was called to his heavenly home on April 7, 2020.

A "Celebration of Life" Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31st, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wishek.* Lunch will follow at the Wishek City Park at the large shelter.

Please come to help celebrate Eddie's life!

*Due to the concern of COVID, we suggest wearing a face covering or face mask in the church. The CDC recommends face masks/coverings when unable to social distance.

Dahlstrom Funeral Home in Wishek entrusted with arrangements.

