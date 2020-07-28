Edwin Raile

Edwin "Eddie" "Ed" Raile, of Mandan, formerly of Wishek, was called to his heavenly home on April 7, 2020.
A "Celebration of Life" Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31st, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wishek.* Lunch will follow at the Wishek City Park at the large shelter.
Please come to help celebrate Eddie's life!
*Due to the concern of COVID, we suggest wearing a face covering or face mask in the church. The CDC recommends face masks/coverings when unable to social distance.
