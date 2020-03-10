Edward A. Ressler, 95, Mandan, passed away March 8, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Ressler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.