Edward Moch

Edward Gene Moch, 78, Oakes, formerly of Hazelton, passed away March 23, 2020 at the Oakes Good Samaritan Society.

Because of coronavirus, a memorial service will be held in Oakes at a later date with burial at Kintyre cemetery.

