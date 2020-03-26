Edward Moch

Edward Gene Moch, 78, Oakes, formerly of Hazelton, passed away March 23, 2020 at the Oakes Good Samaritan Society.

Because of coronavirus, a memorial service will be held in Oakes at a later date with burial at Kintyre cemetery.

Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com.

