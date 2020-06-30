Edgar Meidinger, 81, Zeeland, passed away June 28, 2020, at the Wishek Living Center. Private family services will be held. Public visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, from 1 to 8 p.m. at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek. Share memories and sign online guest book at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com.
Dahlstrom Funeral Home in Wishek, entrusted with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Edgar Meidinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.