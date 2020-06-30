Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Edgar Meidinger, 81, Zeeland, passed away June 28, 2020, at the Wishek Living Center. Private family services will be held. Public visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, from 1 to 8 p.m. at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek. Share memories and sign online guest book at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com.