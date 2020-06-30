Edgar Meidinger

Edgar Meidinger, 81, Zeeland, passed away June 28, 2020, at the Wishek Living Center. Private family services will be held. Public visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, from 1 to 8 p.m. at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek. Share memories and sign online guest book at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com.

Dahlstrom Funeral Home in Wishek, entrusted with arrangements.

