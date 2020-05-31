Earl Setterlund, 90, left this world peacefully on May 3, 2020 at a Mandan care center. Cremation has taken place. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, while observing social distancing guidelines. A private family memorial service and burial at the ND Veterans Cemetery will follow.
Service information
Jun 5
Family Receiving Friends
Friday, June 5, 2020
9:00AM
9:00AM
Buehler-Larson Funeral Home
1701 Sunset Drive
Mandan, ND 58554
1701 Sunset Drive
Mandan, ND 58554
Guaranteed delivery before the Family Receiving Friends begins.
Jun 5
Memorial Service
Friday, June 5, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Buehler-Larson Funeral Home
1701 Sunset Drive
Mandan, ND 58554
1701 Sunset Drive
Mandan, ND 58554
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Jun 5
Committal
Friday, June 5, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
1825 46th St
Mandan, ND 58554
1825 46th St
Mandan, ND 58554
Guaranteed delivery before the Committal begins.
