Earl Setterlund, 90, left this world peacefully on May 3, 2020 at a Mandan care center. Cremation has taken place. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, while observing social distancing guidelines. A private family memorial service and burial at the ND Veterans Cemetery will follow.