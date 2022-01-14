Dwight Froelich

Dwight “Whitey” Froelich, 76, of Mandan, passed away January 11, 2022, at Sanford Health, Bismarck.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at New Song Church, Bismarck, ND. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery, Mandan, ND.

Visitation will be held Monday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, watch the livestream, sign the guestbook and share memories with Dwight's family.