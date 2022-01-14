 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dwight Froelich

Dwight Froelich

Dwight Froelich

Dwight “Whitey” Froelich, 76, of Mandan, passed away January 11, 2022, at Sanford Health, Bismarck.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at New Song Church, Bismarck, ND. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery, Mandan, ND.

Visitation will be held Monday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

