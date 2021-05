Durant Schiermeister, 65, Hazelton, passed away May 11, 2021. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1615 N 18th St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m.

Further arrangements are pending with Parkway Funeral Service.