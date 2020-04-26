Douglas Hanson

Douglas "Doug" R. Hanson, 81, Turtle Lake, died April 24, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Turtle Lake. Private family graveside service will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan. A celebration of life will be held a later date in Turtle Lake. Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Doug with his family. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Turtle Lake)

