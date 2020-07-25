Douglas (Doug) Schmid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 17, 1939 – July 22, 2020.

Douglas W. Schmid, age 81, of Carrington, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home in Vergus, Minn.

His visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Bethel Assembly of God, Carrington.

His burial will be at the Carrington Cemetery.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Carrington.

On-line condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com

