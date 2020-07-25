Douglas (Doug) Schmid

July 17, 1939 – July 22, 2020.
Douglas W. Schmid, age 81, of Carrington, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home in Vergus, Minn.
His visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Bethel Assembly of God, Carrington.
His burial will be at the Carrington Cemetery.
Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Carrington.
