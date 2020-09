Dorothy Sayler, 75, Garrison, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her home. Funeral services are pending. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garrison. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson Funeral Home in Garrison. To sign the online register and read the full obituary for Dorothy, please visit our website at garrisonthompson.com.