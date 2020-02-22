Doris Hersch, 74, Mandan, passed away Feb. 21, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary/parish vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation; 500 North 8th Street, Bismarck ND, 58501.

Further arrangements are pending.

