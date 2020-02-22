Doris Hersch, 74, Mandan, passed away Feb. 21, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary/parish vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation; 500 North 8th Street, Bismarck ND, 58501.
Further arrangements are pending.
To send flowers to the family of Doris Hersch, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Visitation begins.
Feb 24
Rosary/Parish Vigil
Monday, February 24, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Rosary/Parish Vigil begins.