Donald E. Ray, 99, passed away Nov. 27, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz. Memorial services were held Dec. 10, 2019. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Fellowship following services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck.
Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Ray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.