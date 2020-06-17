Donald E. Ray, 99, passed away Nov 27, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz. Memorial services were held Dec 10, 2020. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Fellowship following services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck.
Those wishing to sign the online guest book or leave a message of condolence, please go to www.bismarckfunalhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Ray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.