Donald Ray

Donald E. Ray, 99, passed away Nov 27, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz. Memorial services were held Dec 10, 2020. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Fellowship following services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck.