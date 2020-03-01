You have free articles remaining.
Donald Hall, 94, Solen, passed away Feb. 26, 2020, at the Benedictine Living Center of Garrison. Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Capital Christian Center, Bismarck, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Beach Cemetery, Beach.
