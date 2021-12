Donald “Donnie” Calheim, 61, Bismarck, passed away Nov. 29, 2021 at Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.