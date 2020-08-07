Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Donald Bernhardt passed away April 19, 2020; he was born April 7, 1950. A memorial service will take place 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Transfiguration Catholic Church, Edgeley, with Father Miller officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary, Edgeley. Arrangements are in the care of Williams Funeral Home, Edgeley.