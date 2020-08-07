You have permission to edit this article.
Donald Bernhardt passed away April 19, 2020; he was born April 7, 1950. A memorial service will take place 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Transfiguration Catholic Church, Edgeley, with Father Miller officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary, Edgeley. Arrangements are in the care of Williams Funeral Home, Edgeley.

