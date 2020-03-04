Funeral Mass for Diana Bopp, 56, New Salem, will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem, with Father John Guthrie Celebrating. Burial will take place at St. Pius V Catholic Cemetery in New Salem.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation for Diana will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem, with a rosary and vigil service taking place at 6 p.m.
Diana passed away unexpectedly Feb. 29, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck, from a heart attack.
To send flowers to the family of Diana Bopp, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
6:00PM-7:00PM
St. Pius V Catholic Church
Address not given
New Salem, ND 58601
Address not given
New Salem, ND 58601
Guaranteed delivery before Diana's Visitation begins.
Mar 5
Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
St. Pius V Catholic Church
Address not given
New Salem, ND 58601
Address not given
New Salem, ND 58601
Guaranteed delivery before Diana's Service begins.