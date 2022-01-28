 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DeWayne Olson

  • 0
DeWayne Olson

DeWayne Jeffrey Olson, husband of Kimberly Bentz, Bismarck, passed away January 27, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center, Bismarck, after a brief, brave and courageous battle with cancer. Memorial services will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home. For those not attending the service will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Facebook page. Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Nuland: Ball now in Russia's court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News