Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Dennis W. Delzer, 73, Bismarck, passed away June 20, 2020, of injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Home, 2330 Tyler Parkway.