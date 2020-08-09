× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Delvin VanBeek, 87, passed away Aug. 6, 2020, at the Strasburg Care Center.

Funeral Services will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Linton. Burial will be at Westfield Cemetery.

Myers Funeral Home of Linton will be livestreaming Delvin's service for any family and friends that can't attend at www.Myersfh.com under Delvin's obituary.

Myers Funeral Home, Linton.

