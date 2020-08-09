You have permission to edit this article.
Delvin VanBeek

Delvin VanBeek

Delvin VanBeek, 87, passed away Aug. 6, 2020, at the Strasburg Care Center.

Funeral Services will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Linton. Burial will be at Westfield Cemetery.

Myers Funeral Home of Linton will be livestreaming Delvin's service for any family and friends that can't attend at www.Myersfh.com under Delvin's obituary.

Myers Funeral Home, Linton.

