Delvin Sturn
Delvin Sturn

Delvin “Del” Frank Sturn, 64, of Bismarck, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 after a 37 year battle with Parkinson's disease. A celebration of life will be held 3 p.m. Friday, July 16 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website. The family prefers no floral arrangements be sent to the service.

To read Del's full obituary and view the service livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.

