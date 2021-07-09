Delvin Sturn

Delvin “Del” Frank Sturn, 64, of Bismarck, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 after a 37 year battle with Parkinson's disease. A celebration of life will be held 3 p.m. Friday, July 16 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website. The family prefers no floral arrangements be sent to the service.