You have free articles remaining.
Delores Bergquist, 88, Bismarck, formerly of Wilton, passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2020 at August Place in Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.
Further arrangements are pending with Parkway Funeral Service.
To plant a tree in memory of Delores Bergquist as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.