Delores Bergquist, 88, Bismarck, formerly of Wilton, passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2020 at August Place in Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.