Debra McDermott

Debra Ann McDermott, 58, Bismarck, passed away with her loving family by her side May 31, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at the farm north of Bismarck, 2651 162nd Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503. It is suggested that guests bring their own lawn chairs and to pick a spot on the ten-acre yard. All are welcome to come see Deb's lifetime creation of her dream yard overlooking the Missouri River.
For directions: go north on Highway 83 to mile marker 98, take the next left onto 149th Avenue, drive one mile and take a right on 15th, then a left on 162nd, and drive one mile until there is a dead end.
