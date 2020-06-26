Debra McDermott

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Debra Ann McDermott, 58, Bismarck, passed away with her loving family by her side May 31, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at the farm north of Bismarck, 2651 162nd Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503. It is suggested that guests bring their own lawn chairs and to pick a spot on the ten-acre yard. All are welcome to come see Deb's lifetime creation of her dream yard overlooking the Missouri River.

For directions: go north on Highway 83 to mile marker 98, take the next left onto 149th Avenue, drive one mile and take a right on 15th, then a left on 162nd, and drive one mile until there is a dead end.

