Dawne Voigt, 84, Mandan, passed away Feb. 27, 2020 in a Mandan care center.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary/parish vigil at 5 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Further arrangements are pending with Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.
Service information
Mar 8
Visitation
Sunday, March 8, 2020
3:00PM-7:00PM
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
Mar 8
Rosary/Parish Vigil
Sunday, March 8, 2020
5:00PM
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
Mar 9
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, March 9, 2020
11:00AM
Spirit of Life Catholic Church
801 1st Street SE
Mandan, ND 58554
