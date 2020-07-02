David Vokal, 87, Mandan, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Knife River Care Center, Beulah. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, at DaWise Perry Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Further arrangements are pending at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
To send flowers to the family of David Vokal, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 6
Visitation
Monday, July 6, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
DaWise Perry Funeral Services
4614 Memorial Highway
Mandan, ND 58554
4614 Memorial Highway
Mandan, ND 58554
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 6
Funeral Service
Monday, July 6, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
DaWise Perry Funeral Services
4614 Memorial Highway
Mandan, ND 58554
4614 Memorial Highway
Mandan, ND 58554
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.