Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

David Vokal, 87, Mandan, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Knife River Care Center, Beulah. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, at DaWise Perry Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.