David Vokal

David Vokal

David Vokal, 87, Mandan, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Knife River Care Center, Beulah. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, at DaWise Perry Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Further arrangements are pending at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

Service information

Jul 6
Visitation
Monday, July 6, 2020
12:00PM
DaWise Perry Funeral Services
4614 Memorial Highway
Mandan, ND 58554
Jul 6
Funeral Service
Monday, July 6, 2020
1:00PM
DaWise Perry Funeral Services
4614 Memorial Highway
Mandan, ND 58554
