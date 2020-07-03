David McFerran

David Daniel McFerran, 87, Mandan, passed away April 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Military honors to be conducted by the Mandan VFW/American Legion Post 707 and the ND National Guard Military Honors Team.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

